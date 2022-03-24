National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 711,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,545,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.15% of Shaw Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,543,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,165,000 after buying an additional 2,548,163 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 246.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 113,929 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 45.8% during the third quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

SJR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 389,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,246. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

