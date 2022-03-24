National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 482,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $104,711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

NYSE V traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.77. The company had a trading volume of 111,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,733,059. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.47. The firm has a market cap of $414.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

