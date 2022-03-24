National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 84,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,812,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,353 shares of company stock worth $13,888,464. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.60. 1,482,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $272.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.