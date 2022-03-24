National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,139,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of American Water Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,312,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,226,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,992,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

AWK stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.15. The company had a trading volume of 516,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.40. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.38 and a 52 week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

