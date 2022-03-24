National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 332,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $66.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,191,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,815,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $58.91. The stock has a market cap of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $66.06.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 1,378.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

