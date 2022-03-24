National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 333,400 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 333,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,866,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.32% of Highwoods Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 176.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 338.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,059. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.34%.

HIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

