National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 586,230 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 586,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,901,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,349 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29.

