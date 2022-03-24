National Bank of Canada FI Takes $173.72 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,376,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,721,000. TELUS accounts for approximately 0.6% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.54% of TELUS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TU. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TELUS by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,412 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TELUS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $453,358,000 after buying an additional 159,042 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,594,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,441,000 after acquiring an additional 172,715 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,861,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,555,000 after acquiring an additional 291,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TELUS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,711,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,342,000 after buying an additional 187,217 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 130,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,735. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.29%.

TU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

