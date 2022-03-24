National Bank of Canada FI Takes $18.06 Million Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 322,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.29% of Stantec at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stantec by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 211,469 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Stantec by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 28.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

NYSE:STN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.39. 98,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,230. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

