National Bank of Canada FI Takes $18.34 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 240,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS ICF traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $68.39. The company had a trading volume of 158,879 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.