National Bank of Canada FI Takes $18.34 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 240,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 611,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 152,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.
BATS ICF traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $68.39. The company had a trading volume of 158,879 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.