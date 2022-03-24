National Bank of Canada FI Takes $18.38 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 232,742 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,378,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of CoStar Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 471.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CSGP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.22.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

