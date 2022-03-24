National Bank of Canada FI Takes $19.08 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 91,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $19,082,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 65.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.69. 2,197,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810,415. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

