National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after acquiring an additional 670,351 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,205,000 after acquiring an additional 563,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $325.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,413. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $265.80 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.30 and a 200-day moving average of $349.95. The firm has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.03.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.