National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $25.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $690.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,191. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $653.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $750.06. The firm has a market cap of $282.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $558.77 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

