National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 597,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,641,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.81% of Brookfield Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.51. 288,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,107. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.63. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average is $64.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.