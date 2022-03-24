National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,905,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $95,881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.80. 13,243,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,640,275. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $51.23. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

