National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 443,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,781,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.35% of CyrusOne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 target price for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.03.

NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.36. 1,334,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.98. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

