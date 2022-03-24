National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 169,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $1,267,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $943,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in General Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $210,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.
About General Electric (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
