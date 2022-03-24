National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 195,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,793,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.17% of GXO Logistics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 731.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.29. The stock had a trading volume of 615,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $85.07.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

