National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 443,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,792,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.20% of Healthcare Trust of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 35.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 102,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after purchasing an additional 364,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.49. 2,936,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

