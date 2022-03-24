National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 48,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,337,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,271. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.68.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

