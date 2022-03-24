National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,941,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,597,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.49% of NiSource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,825,000 after buying an additional 3,462,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,098,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,565,000 after buying an additional 180,372 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,734,000 after buying an additional 133,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 15.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,779,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,268,000 after buying an additional 906,408 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NiSource by 64.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,531,508 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $30.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on NI shares. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

About NiSource (Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.