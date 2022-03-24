National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $347.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,543,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,655. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $320.62 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.