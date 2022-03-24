National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 562,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,049,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.06% of Texas Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after purchasing an additional 503,813 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,297,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,381,000 after purchasing an additional 161,890 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after purchasing an additional 822,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $5.13 on Thursday, hitting $184.21. 4,166,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,590,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.45.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

