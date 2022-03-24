Neometals (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Trading Up 2.2%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 1.42 and last traded at 1.39. Approximately 12,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 24,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of 1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.87.

About Neometals (OTCMKTS:RRSSF)

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

