NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.58

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.58 and traded as high as $15.12. NeoPhotonics shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 350,002 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NPTN shares. StockNews.com raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $801.17 million, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.89.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $263,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

