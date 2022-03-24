Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Tops $1.00

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $792.48 million and $5.35 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.31 or 0.07082153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,917.51 or 0.99903555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00044734 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 794,025,855 coins and its circulating supply is 794,025,256 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

