New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.35. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 328,698 shares.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
