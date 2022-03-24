New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.35. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 328,698 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 37,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 5,378,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

