New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,071 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Sempra Energy worth $46,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,506,000 after buying an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 146.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after buying an additional 164,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,089,000 after buying an additional 174,202 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $160.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.45.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

