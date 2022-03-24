New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 290,370 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 290,370 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Microchip Technology worth $51,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 357,908 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,476,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $3.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,363,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

