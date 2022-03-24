New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,894 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Schlumberger worth $44,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after purchasing an additional 362,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,214 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,097,000 after purchasing an additional 614,114 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $42.64. 16,206,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,206,193. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

In related news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

