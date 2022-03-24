New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 7,807 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,018,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Ford Motor worth $104,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

NYSE F traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $16.83. 55,323,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,184,914. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

