New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,444 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of CBRE Group worth $50,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in CBRE Group by 357.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,455 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,943,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1,813.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,715,000 after acquiring an additional 581,288 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 513.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 689,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after acquiring an additional 576,799 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $56,143,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $725,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.06. 1,767,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.98.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

