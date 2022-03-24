New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,542 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Marriott International worth $48,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Marriott International by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after buying an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total transaction of $508,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,660. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $4.33 on Thursday, hitting $171.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.95. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

