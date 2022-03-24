New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of AutoZone worth $53,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in AutoZone by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,867 shares of company stock worth $5,838,293. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $41.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,013.61. 158,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,858. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,343.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,929.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,865.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

