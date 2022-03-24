New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Yum! Brands worth $47,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUM traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average of $126.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

