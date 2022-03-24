New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of McKesson worth $44,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in McKesson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in McKesson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK traded up $3.93 on Thursday, hitting $303.95. 1,892,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,301. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $180.41 and a twelve month high of $305.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.81.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.