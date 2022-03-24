New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Ecolab worth $58,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL traded up $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $176.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,783. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.62 and its 200 day moving average is $210.21.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

