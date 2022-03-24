New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,669 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Electronic Arts worth $42,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,723 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.57. 2,273,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.94. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.