New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Sysco worth $44,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,665,000 after purchasing an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 232,378 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after purchasing an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.53. 1,350,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,261. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.63.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

