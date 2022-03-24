New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Baxter International worth $46,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 2,348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 5,507.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,600,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,903. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

