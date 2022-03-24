New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of ResMed worth $43,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $8.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.64. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.61 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $1,373,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

