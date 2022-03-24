New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 932,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,959 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $54,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $52.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,836,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.73. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

