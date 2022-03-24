New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 674,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,108 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of 3M worth $119,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

MMM stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.98. 2,014,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,171. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.42 and its 200 day moving average is $171.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 12-month low of $139.74 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

