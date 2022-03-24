New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Carrier Global worth $50,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,284,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Carrier Global by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE CARR traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.17. 2,674,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,419. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.