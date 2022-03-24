New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,221 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Constellation Brands worth $45,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 30.5% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.46. The company had a trading volume of 451,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -752.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.34.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.53.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.