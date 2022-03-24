New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of American International Group worth $57,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in American International Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

NYSE AIG traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.