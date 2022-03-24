New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of MetLife worth $57,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in MetLife by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in MetLife by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of MET traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,988,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,191. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

