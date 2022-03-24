New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $112.83 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,864 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Deere & Company worth $112,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its stake in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $432.22. 1,864,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,266. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $436.28.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.59.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.