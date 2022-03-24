New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $120.48 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 736,423 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 10,637 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of American Express worth $120,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $2,487,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American Express by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,411,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 52 week low of $136.76 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

